SPECIAL EVENT | "Rails and Ales" 

Now in its 80th year, the Rochester and Genesee Valley Railroad Museum will celebrate in style this Saturday with an event combining the nostalgia of a train ride with the comfort of craft beer. Rochester breweries Swiftwater, Iron Tug, and Triphammer Bierworks as well as local cidery Blue Toad will all represent, alongside regional outfits like Rootstock Ciderworks and 810 Meadworks. Tastings from the various establishments will be set up throughout the 1.5-mile round trip in the town of Rush. This 21-and-over event is a great way to get out there and begin to enjoy the warmer weather.

"Rails and Ales" takes place on Saturday, May 20, at the Rochester and Genesee Valley Railroad Museum, 282 Rush-Scottsville Road, Rush. Trains run every half hour from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tasting tickets are $20, while admission for designated drivers is $15. 533-1431; rochestertrainrides.com.