SPECIAL EVENT | ROC Awards 

To celebrate the accomplishments and give recognition to Rochesterians actively involved in their community — from music, arts, and fashion design to business management — comedian Yolanda Smilez created the ROC Awards, which is now in its fifth year. This weekend's ROC Awards ceremony will feature music by Grammy nominated R&B musician Jon B., and appearances by Assemblyman David Gantt, Melany Silas of MJS Productions, and more. Food and refreshments will supplied by local eateries. Each winner of the 42 categories in the show has been nominated and voted for by Rochesterians themselves.

The fifth annual ROC Awards takes place Sunday, February 19, at the Kodak Center for Performing Arts, 200 West Ridge Road. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. $40, general admission; $75, VIP. For tickets can be purchased at the Kodak Center box office; Royal Ox, 360 Thurston Road; Xquisite Boutique, 171 Monroe Avenue; and Belle Cheveux, 301 Genesee Street. For more information, all 210-8841 or visit rocawards.com.