April 26, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

SPECIAL EVENT | Rochester Music Hall of Fame 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY FRANK DE BLASE - Blues guitarist Joe Legend
  • PHOTO BY FRANK DE BLASE
  • Blues guitarist Joe Legend

It's the sixth episode of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the most Rochester-centric edition yet. This year's inductees are Samuel Adler, Eastman School of Music professor of composition from 1966 to 1995; Joe Beard, blues guitar legend revered world-wide; Gary Lewis, the leader of Gary Lewis and The Playboys, which over its career received eight gold singles and 17 Top 40 hits; Uncle Roger McCall, the "Last DJ" whose "Homegrown" show championed Rochester musicians until his murder in 2003; Greg Sullivan, another champion of local music and the owner of the iconic Penny Arcade; and Lewis Soloff, trumpet player for Blood, Sweat & Tears during the band's peak (1968-1973). Local artists as well as nationally recognized stars like David Clayton-Thomas, Lou Gramm, and Paul Shaffer are scheduled to perform during the induction ceremony.

The Rochester Music Hall of Fame sixth annual induction ceremony takes place Sunday, April 30, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 7 p.m. $31-$66. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org; rochestermusic.org.

