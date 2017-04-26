SPECIAL EVENT | Sankofa African Dance and Drum Ensemble 

The College at Brockport's Sankofa African Dance and Drum Ensemble will perform a program filled with passionate premieres this weekend during its annual series of concerts. Artistic Director Sarah Zehnder and Musical Director Khalid Abdul N'Faly Saleem lead the ensemble — which is dedicated to performing modern and traditional works of the African Diaspora. On the program is traditional music arranged by M'Bemba Bangoura; a premiere by Zehnder, featuring "Kpanlogo," a traditional Ghanaian dance, and an exploration of hip-hop and its influences titled "Where You From"; and the premiere of "rEvolution," by Melinda Blythe Phillips and Niema Neteri Atkins of Ba Bes Dance. There's will also be the premiere of "Being One with the Drum," a new work by Bangoura.

The Sankofa African Dance and Drum Ensemble will perform Thursday, April 27, through Sunday, April 30, at Hartwell Dance Theater, Kenyon Street in Brockport. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday. $17 general; $12 for seniors, alumni, faculty, and staff; and $9 for students. 395-2787; fineartstix.brockport.edu.