October 19, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Spirits of the Past Theatrical Tours 

In a flashback to the 19th century, guides will lead lantern-lit tours through the historic Genesee Country Village, populated by costumed characters reading from the works of the iconic Edgar Allen Poe. Vignettes will include Poe's well-known stories such as "The Pit and the Pendulum" and "The Tell-Tale Heart," which will transport attendees 150 years into the past, and bring the Halloween spirit to life.

Spirits of the Past Theatrical Tours will take place Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, and again Thursday, October 20, through Saturday, October 22, at the Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford. 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. General admission is $23. Reservations are required. For more information, visit gcv.org, or call 294-8218.

