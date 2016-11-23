Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 23, 2016

SPECIAL EVENT | Thanksgiving Dance Weekend 

PHOTO PROVIDED BY COUNTRY DANCERS OF ROCHESTER
  • Photo Provided by Country Dancers of Rochester

This weekend, the Country Dancers of Rochester will present its 33rd annual Thanksgiving Dance Weekend, a two-day event featuring contra dances (folk dances made up of long lines of couples), Americana tunes, and experienced callers to lead participants in feet-stomping and hand-clapping routines. Pete's Posse, Tempest, Mary Wesley, and more will provide the music. Workshops will give experienced dancers and newcomers alike the chance to take a crack at learning each dance before getting into the swing of things.

The Country Dancers' Thanksgiving Dance Weekend will take place Friday, November 25, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, November 26, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., at the Salem United Church of Christ, 60 Bittner Street. $16-$70. For more information, visit cdrochester.org.

