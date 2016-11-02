SPECIAL EVENT | The Business of Music 

Talent is just part of the equation, Sluggo. You've gotta be sharp, too. You've gotta be savvy. With that in mind, Rochester chanteuse and Maxfield School of Music founder, Kristen Maxfield, has lined up a summit of sorts where attendees can network and attend panel discussions with some heavy hitters in the industry, like three-time Grammy nominated writer and producer Clayton Reilly, and Eric Nicks, vice president of A&R at Def Jam and senior vice president of A&R at Universal Motown and Sony. They will be there discussing music trends, legalities, and realities. No doubt some wisdom will be imparted on and in the heads of those motivated to attend. Be there.

The Business of Music event will take place Saturday, November 5, at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. $250. maxfieldmusic.co.