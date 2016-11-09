SPECIAL EVENT | "The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses" 

The last few Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra concert seasons has seen the organization dip into the under-appreciated world of video game music — the RPO hosted "Video Games Live" in 2014, and tackled the grand, sweeping "Final Fantasy" series in 2015. On Friday, the RPO will take on the music of "The Legend of Zelda," one of gaming's most popular, critically acclaimed franchises.

Under guest conductor Amy Andersson, the RPO will be joined by Rochester chorus Madrigalia for "The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses," a four-movement symphony that pulls music from "Ocarina of Time" (the greatest game of all time), "The Wind Waker," "Twilight Princess," "A Link to the Past," and more. While the orchestra performs, scenes — from Link's 8-bit NES debut to the polished "Twilight Princess" — will play on a screen above the stage. Immediately following The Strong National Museum of Play's International Center for the History of Electronic Games will host a panel discussion and post-concert talkback.

The RPO will perform "Symphony of the Goddesses" on Friday, November 11, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $23-$103. 454-2100; rpo.org; zelda-symphony.com.