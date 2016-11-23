SPECIAL EVENT | "The Nutcracker" 

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the Rochester City Ballet, and the Bach Children's Choir are coming together again to perform "The Nutcracker," an annual ode to the winter season and an honor to Russian composer Tchaikovsky. The RPO will perform the much-beloved live score as RCB delivers a striking presentation of the classic Christmas story about a young girl who accompanies her toy, which has come to life, on a journey to a magical kingdom.

"The Nutcracker" is on stage at Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs Street, on Wednesday, November 23, 7 p.m.; Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 27, 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$99. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit rpo.org.

The Moscow Ballet is also in Rochester to perform the "Great Russian Nutcracker" on Sunday, November 27, at the Auditorium Theatre, 885 East Main Street. 3 p.m. $31-$178. 222-5000; rbtl.org.