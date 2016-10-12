SPECIAL EVENT | The Spectral Carnival 

This weekend, the 5th annual Spectral Carnival returns to the spooky setting of St. Joseph's Park (118 Pleasant Street). Each fall, the gothic stone bones of the 19th century church — all that remains from a 1974 fire — are transformed from a quiet-as-the-grave space filled with sylvan overgrown and birdsong, to the site of creative wonders.

Presented by The Yards Collective Art Space, the carnival is a two-day event that features musical and performance acts, face painting, henna, tarot reading, crafts, a photo booth, and carnival games for children and adults. The event also offers refreshments for purchase, a costume contest, and a theme that sets the tone for the Halloween season. This year's theme is The Gilded Cage Hotel, and each of the organizers and performers will be adorned accordingly. Carnival-goers should dress for the weather — there is technically no "indoors," as the church is topless.

The Spectral Carnival takes place Friday and Saturday, October 14 and 15, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is adults-only during those hours, so bring the under-18 kiddos on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., during which time children's musician Mr. Loops will perform Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children, and can be purchased at the door or online at theyardsrochester.com.