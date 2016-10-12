Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 12, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | Upstate Social Sessions 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAN GRIBBIN
  • Photo by Dan Gribbin

Upstate Social Sessions is helping teach professionals to keep up with the ever-growing presence of social media. The day-long conference will host national and local social media gurus, like New York Times's Neeti Upadhye, multimedia producer Corey Takahashi, and WXXI's Helene Biandudi Hofer, to help guide attendees through personal and professional skills for the web, like how to create a brand or manage businesses. The conference is run by a team of professionals with backgrounds in the Rochester community, such as the Rochester Brainery and Yelp Rochester.

Upstate Social Sessions will take place Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., at the School of the Arts, 45 Prince Street. General admission is $65; student tickets are $30; VIP tickets are $100. For more information and a full schedule of the event's sessions, visit upstatesocialsessions.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Kiara Alfonseca

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Kiara Alfonseca

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.