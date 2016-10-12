SPECIAL EVENT | Upstate Social Sessions 

Upstate Social Sessions is helping teach professionals to keep up with the ever-growing presence of social media. The day-long conference will host national and local social media gurus, like New York Times's Neeti Upadhye, multimedia producer Corey Takahashi, and WXXI's Helene Biandudi Hofer, to help guide attendees through personal and professional skills for the web, like how to create a brand or manage businesses. The conference is run by a team of professionals with backgrounds in the Rochester community, such as the Rochester Brainery and Yelp Rochester.

Upstate Social Sessions will take place Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., at the School of the Arts, 45 Prince Street. General admission is $65; student tickets are $30; VIP tickets are $100. For more information and a full schedule of the event's sessions, visit upstatesocialsessions.com.