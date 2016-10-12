Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 12, 2016

SPECIAL EVENT | "Wings" with Live Organ Accompaniment 

PHOTO COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES
  • Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures
“Wings” is a landmark movie of its time, breaking barriers for on-screen nudity, intense shooting conditions, realistic air-combat scenes, and men kissing. The 1927 silent war film, which captured Air Force pilots and actual infantrymen on camera to ensure the production’s authenticity, earned preservation in the US Library of Congress for its cultural and historical significance. “Wings” tells a story of two men, vying for the same woman, who enlist together in the war and become best friends as they cope with the death and tragedy surrounding them. The Rochester Theater Organ Society will show the film along with the live musical accompaniment by David Peckham on the Auditorium Theatre’s Wurlitzer theater pipe organ.

“Wings” with live accompaniment will take place Sunday, October 16, at 2:30 p.m. in the Auditorium Theatre, 885 East Main Street. General admission is $15. For more information, visit rtosonline.org or call 234-2295.

