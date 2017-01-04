SPECIAL EVENT | Winter Parafest 

For its 3rd annual Winter Parafest, paranormal team Genesee Valley Paranormal Investigators will host a stacked lineup of lectures for those fascinated by — or even just curious about — the unknown. Other paranormal teams, psychics, and authors from across the country will give short talks about everything from investigating Sasquatch and the Rolling Hills Asylum to research into the spiritual realm. Among those presenting is Scream Queen Genoveva Rossi; Jack Kenna, an investigator with SPIRITS of New England, and featured expert on the TV show "Paranormal Survivor"; and "Ghost Hunters Academy" former cast member Rosalyn Brown.

The Winter Parafest will take place Sunday, January 8, at Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. $10 for those 15 and older; $5 for those under 14. gvpi.org.