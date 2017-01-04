Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 04, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | Winter Parafest 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DANIEL KLAES
  • Photo by Daniel Klaes

For its 3rd annual Winter Parafest, paranormal team Genesee Valley Paranormal Investigators will host a stacked lineup of lectures for those fascinated by — or even just curious about — the unknown. Other paranormal teams, psychics, and authors from across the country will give short talks about everything from investigating Sasquatch and the Rolling Hills Asylum to research into the spiritual realm. Among those presenting is Scream Queen Genoveva Rossi; Jack Kenna, an investigator with SPIRITS of New England, and featured expert on the TV show "Paranormal Survivor"; and "Ghost Hunters Academy" former cast member Rosalyn Brown.

The Winter Parafest will take place Sunday, January 8, at Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. $10 for those 15 and older; $5 for those under 14. gvpi.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Jake Clapp

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Jake Clapp

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.