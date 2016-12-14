Standing Rock: The fight's not over 

The Dakota Access pipeline is not dead and there's no guarantee that it'll even be routed away from the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.

And that's why the thousands of Water Protectors encamped on the reservation haven't budged, even though the US Army Corps of Engineers recently issued a decision that puts a hurdle in front of the project.

The agency won't approve an easement for the pipeline to cross Lake Oahe, which the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe uses for drinking water and irrigation, until further environmental reports are prepared and alternative routes are evaluated.

"It is a victory that our voices were heard, but it's something we have to stay vigilant about," says Lauren Jimerson of Victor. She and her son, Angel, 18, joined Water Protectors at camp Haudenosaunee, a site within the Oceti Sakowin encampment, for a few days in late November.

The Jimersons are Senecas, and the Seneca Nation is part of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy.

Jimerson says that she was motivated to join the Water Protectors at Standing Rock because they embody important principles, including respect for the planet. She says that the Sioux also reflect a fundamental Haudenosaunee value: when decisions are made, the decision-makers should consider the impacts seven generations into the future.

But Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics Partners say that they are committed to proceeding with the pipeline without any re-routing, says a statement from Energy Transfer. And President-elect Donald Trump, who is invested in Energy Transfer Partners, says that his administration will advance the project.

"It doesn't seem like they're stopping the work," says Lisa Giudici, a local resident who has twice traveled to join the Water Protectors at Standing Rock.