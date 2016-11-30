SWING | Big Bad Voodoo Daddy 

The folks who run the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival are transplanting that summer jazz vibe to the snowy winter in Rochester. Past festival favorites, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, will bring its distinctive strain of Dixieland jazz to the Kodak Hall stage for a "Wild and Swingin' Holiday Party." Zoot Suits will be the order of the day as the band runs through classics like "Go Daddy-O" and "Mr. Pinstripe Suit," not to mention a few holiday favorites.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy plays Wednesday, December 7, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street.8 p.m. $20-$65. eastmanthatre.org; bbvd.com.