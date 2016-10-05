Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 05, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

SYNTHPOP/ROCK | Midge Ure 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED
Midge Ure’s current tour, “Something from Everything,” promises songs from every album he’s ever recorded — from his early band Rich Kids, Visage, and Ultravox, to his many solo works. A stalwart of the New Wave era, Ure captured the mood and aesthetic of the time with songs such as “Fade to Grey” (with Visage), Ultravox’s apocalyptic “Dancing with Tears in My Eyes,” and the band’s anthemic “Reap the Wild Wind.” Bonus points to Midge if he can also cram onto stage Band Aid, the super-group he and Bob Geldof assembled in 1984 that spawned worldwide efforts to aid famine relief in Africa. Midge Ure performs with The Heroic Enthusiasts on Friday, October 7, at Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. 8 p.m. $20-$25. themontagemusichall.com; midgeure.co.uk.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katherine Stathis

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katherine Stathis

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.