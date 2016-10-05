SYNTHPOP/ROCK | Midge Ure 

Midge Ure’s current tour, “Something from Everything,” promises songs from every album he’s ever recorded — from his early band Rich Kids, Visage, and Ultravox, to his many solo works. A stalwart of the New Wave era, Ure captured the mood and aesthetic of the time with songs such as “Fade to Grey” (with Visage), Ultravox’s apocalyptic “Dancing with Tears in My Eyes,” and the band’s anthemic “Reap the Wild Wind.” Bonus points to Midge if he can also cram onto stage Band Aid, the super-group he and Bob Geldof assembled in 1984 that spawned worldwide efforts to aid famine relief in Africa.
Midge Ure performs with The Heroic Enthusiasts on Friday, October 7, at Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. 8 p.m. $20-$25. themontagemusichall.com
