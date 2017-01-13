The top 15 movies of 2016 

You know how this works. A ton of movies were released in 2016, and these are my picks for the cream of the crop. Despite prevailing opinion, 2016 was a pretty good year at the movies (and let me be clear, I…
The very definition of crowd-pleasing, feel-good
entertainment, the stirring drama "Hidden Figures" celebrates the lives of
three black female mathematicians whose work was essential in the early days of NASA
The very definition of crowd-pleasing, feel-good
entertainment, the stirring drama "Hidden Figures" celebrates the lives of
three black female mathematicians whose work was essential in the early days of NASA