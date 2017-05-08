The week ahead: A hate-crime symposium, a rally for Child Protectives 

Monroe Community College’s Holocaust, Genocide, and Human Rights Project will host a symposium tonight, May 8, concerning hate crimes and religious bigotry.



The panelists are Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren; James Kennedy, US attorney for the Western District of New York; Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester; Joy Getnick, director of Jewish Life, Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester; and Michael Dobkowski, professor of religious studies, Hobart William Smith Colleges. The event will be held at MCC’s Brighton campus, 1000 East Henrietta Road, at 7 p.m. Parking: Lot F. The event is free and open to the public. BY TIM LOUIS MACALUSO



The Monroe County Federation of Social Workers will rally in support of county Child Protective Services workers at 5 p.m. Tuesday. They’ll gather in front of the Monroe County Office Building at 39 West Main Street.



The County Legislature meets at 6 p.m., and union members will speak during the public forum.

The union, as well as some child and family advocates, are concerned about high caseloads among Child Protective Services workers, particularly investigators. The average staff member carries about 30 open cases at any given point in time; union representatives say case workers should carry only 15.



The county administration has also struggled to fill vacant child protective caseworker positions. BY JEREMY MOULE



