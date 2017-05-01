The week ahead: May Day festival, workshop on Whole Foods Plaza 

[UPDATE 12:35 p.m.] The Low Wage Worker Roundtable is holding a May Day celebration at 5:30 p.m. today at Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 111 North Chestnut Street. The event was originally to be held at the Liberty Pole, but organizers changed the location due to weather.
The “festival of political arts, culture, and solidarity,” which marks International Workers Day, will include dancing and performances by DJ Alykhan and poet Sai Demonios Sekt, according to the organizers. The event will also celebrate the opening of the new Rochester Worker’s Center
, which has formed as a place for workers to gather, build community, and help each other fight for their rights.
The Rochester Worker’s Center at 1187 Culver Road has weekly open houses for people to come and talk about workplace issues, including wage theft, racial discrimination, gender discrimination, sexual harassment, wages, or unsafe conditions, according to its website. The open houses happen from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. BY JEREMY MOULE
The Brighton Town Board is holding a workshop on the Whole Foods Plaza proposal at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The developer, Daniele Family Companies, will make a video presentation of traffic data for the project.
The meeting is open to the public, but since it’s a Town Board workshop meeting and not a regular meeting, there’s no time set aside for public comment or questions. The Town Board is holding a public hearing on the developer’s supplemental draft environmental impact statement at 7 p.m. on May 10. The statement is a detailed analysis of how the project could impact everything from drainage to traffic, and it will play a key role in the town’s ultimate decision on the project.
The workshop as well as the later public hearing will be held at Brighton Town Hall, 2300 Elmwood Avenue.