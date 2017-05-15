The week ahead: Republicans and Democrats pick their candidates 

The Monroe County Republican Committee will hold its nominating convention at 5:30 p.m. today at the Radisson Rochester Riverside, 120 East Main Street. And the Monroe County Democratic Committee will hold its designating convention at 6 p.m. Thursday at the downtown Holiday Inn, 70 State Street.



Republicans will likely nominate Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn to run for reelection and County Legislator Tony Micciche to run for Rochester mayor. They’re also likely to nominate a candidate to run for Anthony Daniele’s County Legislature seat, which covers parts of Pittsford, East Rochester, and Brighton; the party hasn’t announced a candidate yet. Daniele has to leave the Legislature this year because of term limits.



Former Greece police chief Todd Baxter announced his intention to run as the Democratic candidate for sheriff during a press conference Saturday. Democratic committee members will vote on whether to back him Thursday. They’ll also likely nominate former East Rochester schools superintendent Howard Maffucci to run for Daniele’s legislature seat.



Mayor Lovely Warren is set to receive the Democrats’ designation for mayor. She did well enough in the committees that she should secure the designation on the first round of balloting. But she’s certain to face a primary in September, challenged by County Legislator Jim Sheppard and former television reporter Rachel Barnhart.



The Democrats will also pick five City Council nominees out of more than a dozen candidates and three school board candidates out of a field of at least twice as many hopefuls. BY JEREMY MOULE

