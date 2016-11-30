THEATER | "A Christmas Carol" 

Needless to say, Geva Theatre Center's production of "A Christmas Carol" has become a Rochester holiday tradition for many families, for the theater, and for the actors themselves. The current adaptation — by Artistic Director Mark Cuddy, with music and lyrics by Gregg Coffin — premiered in 2010, and continues to draw large crowds every season. It's easy to see why: Geva keeps a high bar for this production, and Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and Tiny Tim have become forever ingrained in our Christmas culture. Several actors are back in past roles, including Guy Paul as Scrooge, Remi Sandri as the Ghost of Jacob Marley, and Joel Blum as Mr. Fezziwig and the Ghost of Christmas Present — and numerous local young actors will make their Geva debut. Directed by Mark Cuddy.

"A Christmas Carol" is now on stage at Geva Theatre Center (75 Woodbury Boulevard) through Saturday, December 24. Tickets start at $25. For specific dates and times, call 232-4382, or check out gevatheatre.org.