Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 16, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

THEATER | "A Midsummer Night's Dream" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY GRANT RICHARDS
  • Photo by Grant Richards

Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" gets a modern twist from the Nazareth College Department of Theatre and Dance. The comedy tale of star-crossed lovers and misused magic now focuses on gender identity in order to make audiences ponder the question: what does it mean to be male or female? Director Lindsay Reading Korth's production features gender-bending characters such as Bottom and Oberon to further the commentary on gender roles present in many of Shakespeare's plays.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" will perform on stage at the Callahan Theater, Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue. The show will run Thursday, November 17, through Saturday, November 19, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 20, at 2 p.m. General admission is $13-$15, all local students receive half price tickets. Free for Nazareth students. For tickets and more information, call 585-389-2170 or visit naz.edu/artscenter.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Kiara Alfonseca

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Kiara Alfonseca

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.