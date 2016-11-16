THEATER | "A Midsummer Night's Dream" 

Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" gets a modern twist from the Nazareth College Department of Theatre and Dance. The comedy tale of star-crossed lovers and misused magic now focuses on gender identity in order to make audiences ponder the question: what does it mean to be male or female? Director Lindsay Reading Korth's production features gender-bending characters such as Bottom and Oberon to further the commentary on gender roles present in many of Shakespeare's plays.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" will perform on stage at the Callahan Theater, Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue. The show will run Thursday, November 17, through Saturday, November 19, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 20, at 2 p.m. General admission is $13-$15, all local students receive half price tickets. Free for Nazareth students. For tickets and more information, call 585-389-2170 or visit naz.edu/artscenter.