THEATER | Acting Irish Theater Festival 

Rochester this weekend will host the 24th Annual Acting Irish International Theatre Festival at Geva Theatre's Fielding Stage (75 Woodbury Boulevard). The festival, which brings together members of Irish theater companies from the United States and Canada, is sponsored by The Irish Players of Rochester, a program of the Rochester Community Players. Our Irish Players began the festival on Tuesday with a repeat of last month's successful production of Brian Friel's "Philadelphia, Here I Come!," (pictured) and there will be six more full-length productions. The schedule continues until Saturday night as follows:

Wednesday, May 10, at 8 p.m.: "Monged" by Garry Duggan, presented by the Tara Players of Winnipeg. Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m.: "For Better, For Worse" by Jimmy Keary, presented by the Gaelic Park Players of Chicago. Friday, May 12: "Outside Mullingar" by John Patrick Shanley, presented by the Irish American Theater Company of Cincinnati, at 2 p.m.; and "Little Gem" by Elaine Murphy, presented by Milwaukee Irish Arts at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13: At 2 p.m., "Dirty Dusting" by Ed Waugh and Trevor Wood, presented by Irish Theatre of Florida, Del Ray Beach; and at 8 p.m., "The Weir" by Conor McPherson, presented by the Liffey Players Drama Society, Calgary.

Tickets for the Acting Irish international Theater Festival are $20 for individual performances, with a Festival Pass available for $100. For more info, call 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org.