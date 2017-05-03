THEATER | An Evening of One Acts 

Everyone's Theater Company will give one of its signature presentations this weekend at MuCCC: an evening of original, one-act plays, from serious to highly amusing, written, directed, and acted by local artists. For many years now, ETC has presented a chance to cheer on local theater creators, and it's an opportunity to see a lot of diverting, and often brand-new, work you might not otherwise see.

This weekend's lineup includes six plays: "Odd Scouts Out" by Jenn Dlugos and Charlie Hatton and directed by Amanda Lobaugh; "Ghosts" by Maria Brandt and directed by Justin Rielly; "To Take Your Lunch to Work" by Byron Wilmot, directed by Amanda Lobaugh; "12 Dollars" by Bruce Stewart and Emmett Michie, directed by Gary Dewitt Marshall; "The Intoxicated," written and directed by Cady Walker; and "Moon Over Gomorra" by Byron Wilmot, directed by Susan Zuris.

Everyone's Theatre Company will present "An Evening of One-Act Plays" on Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, at MuCCC Theatre, 142 Atlantic Avenue. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; 1 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets at the door only: $15 general; $10, seniors and students. 727-1373; everyonestheatre.org.