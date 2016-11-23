Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 23, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | "Bearing Witness" 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BARBARA KATZ
  • Photo by Barbara Katz

Written and performed by Vietnam War veteran Thomas Bird, "Bearing Witness" tells his story of visiting the concentration camp his father helped liberate during World War II. While recalling his own personal war experiences, Bird journeys to find peace through theater and performance as well as coming to terms with a secret his father kept until just before his death. The play focuses on the pair's relationship and the differences between their encounters with war. Bird is the founder and executive director of the Walking Point Foundation, which helps veterans heal through the arts.

"Bearing Witness" is currently on stage at Downstairs Cabaret Theatre, 20 Windsor Street, through Sunday, November 27. Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25, with discounts for students, seniors, military personnel, and DCT members. For more information, call 325-4370, or visit downstairscabaret.com.

