THEATER | "Big Wigs: Holiday Hams" 

Now that you've stuffed your turkey, prepare to have your bells jingled and your chestnuts roasted as Mrs. Kasha Davis and Aggy Dune don their gay apparel for "Holiday Hams," a seasonally festive rendition of their irreverent "Big Wigs" Las Vegas-style revue. Featuring bawdy comedy, high-energy costume changes, and impeccable impersonations of your favorite divas — from Cher and Tina Turner, to Celine Dion, Liza Minnelli, Joan Rivers, and more — the ladies are sure to sleigh the house down.

"Holidays Hams" will take place Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, at Blackfriar's Theatre, 795 East Main Street. 8 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $25 and will be available at the Blackfriars box office or online at blackfriars.org. For more information about The Big Wigs, visit thebigwigsshow.com.