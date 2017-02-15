THEATER | Bronze Collective Theatre Fest 

The Bronze Collective annually brings together local performers and theater groups of color at MuCCC for a week of drama, dance, storytelling, comedy, and music. It returns for its third festival next week, running from Monday, February 20, to Sunday, February 26, with new work by local writers, and a classic play by the great James Baldwin, exploring black identity, roles in society, civil rights, the history of black women, and the expressive power of dance and music. This year's Bronze Collective schedule includes:

Monday, February 20: "A Safe Distance from Love," premiere reading of a new play by Laura A. Thomas. Tuesday, February 21: "Anatomy of a Black Man" by Allen Anderson about two young black men searching to be positive role models in society. Wednesday, February 22: "The Promise" by Karen Culley about the relationships of three generations of black men. Thursday, February 23: "Blues for Mister Charlie," James Baldwin's 1964 play loosely based on the Emmett Till murder.

Friday, February 24: "Descendants of the Ones who Made It" by Akwaaba: The Heritage Associates, Inc., portraying the contributions of African-American women. Saturday, February 25: "Tru Roc Stories" poetry slam and dance by Lu Highsmith with the Roc Bottom Slam Team and Tru Art Dance. And Sunday, February 26: "Let's Have Church," gospel music showcase.

The Bronze Collective Theatre Fest takes place Monday, February 20, through Sunday, February 26, at MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. except for "Let's Have Church," which begins at 2 p.m. Most events $15 in advance, $20 at the door; week's pass is $49.95. Full descriptions of each show are available at muccc.org or bronzecollective.webs.com.