THEATER | "Carrie: The Musical" 

"Carrie," Stephen King's bestselling novel about a lonely, bullied teenage girl with telekinetic abilities, who gets pushed to her breaking point by her classmates, got the Broadway musical treatment in 1988. The run lasted only five showings — what the New York Times called "the most expensive quick flop in Broadway history" — although it has been revived several times since with a lot better reception. SUNY Geneseo will now take a turn retelling the story of Carrie's revenge on her oppressive mother and her small town using newfound powers. Directed by Melanie Blood with musical direction by Don Kot.

"Carrie: The Musical" will be performed Wednesday, January 18, through Saturday, January 22, at SUNY Geneseo's Wadsworth Auditorium, 1 College Circle, Geneseo. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday. $10 for students; $15 general admission. For tickets and more information, call 245-5000 or visit geneseo.edu/bbo.