THEATER | "Creditors" 

August Strindberg's 1889 Swedish drama "Creditors" is recognized for its focus on emotions and the psychology of relationships as the play explores the love triangle of Tekla, Ada, and Gustavo, who has his eye for the sculptor Ada despite her marriage to Tekla. The work takes a look at how humans interact, including through several original layers of drama incorporated to the plot by The Kingfisher Theater team. Directed by Jessica Thurston and featuring Kristy Barr, Kevin Dedes, and Amy Canfield.

"Creditors" continues at Gallery 74, 215 Tremont Street, on Thursday, November 3, through Saturday, November 5. 8 p.m. each night. $18, general admission; $15 students and seniors. For more information, check out thekingfishertheater.org.