THEATER | "Den Mother" 

Betty Parsons (1900-1982) was at the center of the mid-century American art world — as a painter and sculptor, but also as a New York City gallery owner. Her encouragement of such artists as Rauschenberg, Pollock, Rothko, and Saul Steinberg led her to be called "the den mother of Abstract Expressionism." The elements of Parsons' life, which include love, art, money, and loyalty (not to mention disloyalty from some of the artists she helped), sound like a natural subject for the theater, and Parsons is the center of the play "Den Mother," playing at MuCCC (147 Atlantic Avenue) this weekend. This production brings together a woman playwright (RIT faculty member Lori Marra), a woman director (Maria Scipione), and a woman in the leading role (Denise Bartalo), all delineating a fascinating and important character.

"Den Mother" will be performed Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 14. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m.; additional 1 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 in advance, $19 at the door, $10 seniors with ID, $10 for RoCo, ARTISANworks, Anderson Alley Artists, MAG members, and $5 students 25 and under. For more information, call 866-811-4111 or visit muccc.org