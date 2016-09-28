Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

September 28, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | Ebisu Sign Language Theatre Laboratory 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY YAIR MEYUHAS
  • Photo by Yair Meyuhas

As part of Deaf Awareness Week, Ebisu Sign Language Theatre, which presents a combination of Israeli Sign Language, expressive gestures, and physical theater, will perform at NTID on Wednesday, September 28. Named for the Japanese god Ebisu — the only deaf god in world's pantheon — the Haifa-based group emphasizes facial expressions and body language. Its performances are characterized by gestures that are easily read by hearing and deaf people alike, making for a clear understanding without the need for interpreters.

In a provided statement, organizers say that the poetic and humorous theatrical material is the product of improvisation, rather than derived from any particular text. The free performance is suitable for ages 13 and older, and is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, in Panara Theatre (Rochester Institute of Technology, Lomb Memorial Drive). For more information, call 475-6254 or visit ntid.rit.edu/theatre.

