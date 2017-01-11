Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 11, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER/KIDS | "Bad Kitty on Stage" 

By
Bad Kitty, the mischief-making housecat from the New York Times bestselling series by Nick Bruel, stumbles upon surprise after surprise in "Bad Kitty on Stage," which will be produced by TYKEs for its first performances outside of California and Oregon. A new puppy and a newborn baby take over Bad Kitty's once calm household and she must adapt quickly to the wacky characters around her. Recommended for children ages four and up, the musical aims to teach lessons of acceptance and friendship with each of Bad Kitty's misadventures. Directed by Matt Mayne.

"Bad Kitty on Stage" will be on stage Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15, and again Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, at the JCC Hart Theatre, 1200 Edgewood Avenue. Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m., with an additional 4:30 p.m. showing (ASL-interpreted) on January 22. General admission is $16 ($15 for JCC members). For tickets and more information, call 461-2000 or visit tykestheatre.org.

