November 30, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | "Meet Me in St. Louis" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB MCELROY
  • Photo By Rob McElroy

Adapted as a live radio play, "Meet Me in St. Louis" celebrates the holiday season with the Smith family as they prepare for the 1904 World's Fair. Produced by Screen Plays, and directed by Karen Tuccio, "Meet Me in St. Louis" will transport audiences back in time with a performance reminiscent of the live radio broadcasts of the 1940's, including traditional Christmas tunes and commercial jingle breaks true to the production. Musical direction by Judith Ranaletta, and featuring actors Jessie Keim, Greg Ludek, Emily Putnam, Rob Keim, Courtney Maxwell, and Eric Schutt.

"Meet Me in St. Louis" will be on stage at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue, on Friday, December 2, 8:30p.m.; Saturday, December 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 4, 2 p.m.; Thursday, December 8, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 11, 2 p.m. $15-$17. For more information, call 738-5995, or visit meetmeinstlouis.bpt.me for tickets.

