THEATER | "Mother (and me)" 

"Mother (and me)," written and performed by Melinda Buckley, explores the relationship between a mother with dementia and her middle-aged, constantly-working daughter. Using humor to tell her heartwarming story of becoming her mother's caretaker, the comedian and former Broadway performer delivers an autobiographical, solo performance that produces both laughter and empathy as "Mama Rose" slips away from Melinda.

"Mother (and me)" will be onstage Thursday, November 3, through Sunday, November 20, at Geva Theatre Center's Fielding Stage, 75 Woodbury Boulevard. Tickets start at $35. For more information and performance times, visit gevatheatre.org, or call 232-4382.