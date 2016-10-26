Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 26, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | "Murder Weapon" 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • Photo Provided

"Murder Weapon" — the last published play by English screenwriter Brain Clemens, well-known for the TV series "The Avengers" — opens where any good mystery thriller should: at the scene of the crime. When Jessica Bligh, a chief constable, accompanies her friend, Diane, home one night after an opera, the two find a grisly scene. Diane's husband, Paul, has been shot dead, and Charley, an ex-convict, is standing over him holding the gun. But, of course, it's never an open-and-shut case. With dark comedy, Bligh sets out to unravel the strange case. Penfield Players will present "Murder Weapon" beginning Friday, October 28. Directed by Jerry Argetsinger.

"Murder Weapon" plays Friday, October 28, through Saturday, November 12, at the Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. 340-8655; penfieldplayers.org.

