THEATER | "My Fair Lady" 

To say "My Fair Lady" is a stage classic might sell it short. The musical — about a phonetics professor, Henry Higgins, who takes a bet to transform a Cockney working-class woman, Eliza Doolittle, into a high society lady — premiered on Broadway in 1956, winning several Tony Awards (including for Best Musical), and set a record at the time for longest running Broadway show. In the 60 years since, the show was adapted for an Oscar-winning film, and has been periodically revived, usually to acclaim. Alan Jay Lerner (who wrote the book) and Frederick Loewe (composed the music) certainly hit gold when they adapted George Bernard Shaw's "Pygmalion."

RAPA opened its 2016-17 Broadway Classics Season last weekend with "My Fair Lady," under the artistic and vocal music direction of Judith Ranaletta. With orchestral direction by Terry Bacon, choreography by Terri Filips Vaughan, Alison Cuchiarale as assistant musical director, and a set designed by John Haldoupis, "My Fair Lady" features Mark Bradley Miller as Henry Higgins, and Kaitlyn Baldwin as Eliza Doolittle. (Baldwin has had leading roles in several large RAPA productions, including "Mary Poppins" and "Little Shop of Horrors.")

"My Fair Lady" continues Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, at Kodak Center for Performing Arts, 200 West Ridge Road. 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. on Sunday. $19.75-$49.50. 254-0073; kodakcenter.org.