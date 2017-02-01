THEATER | "Naked Boys Singing" 

It's exactly what it sounds like. Six naked men — Kable Barnhart, Danny Burgos, Tim Garnham, Anthony Massarotto, Stephen Millett, and Charles Walljasper Robinson in this touring production — perform a Vaudeville-style revue with songs like "Perky Little Porn Star," "The Bliss of a Bris," and "Fight the Urge." There's not much of a plot (as if that's needed), but skits and songs touch on gay life and male nudity, and of course there's quite a bit of winky humor. The touring production is directed by Honeoye native Tim Evanicki.

"Naked Boys Singing" is currently on stage through Tuesday, February 14, at Downstairs Cabaret Theatre, 20 Windsor Street. Thursdays and Fridays, at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.; and Sundays, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; with a special Valentine's Day showing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35. 325-4370; downstairscabaret.com.