THEATER | "Red Velvet Cake War" 

You can almost hear the Texas twang when reading the synopsis to "Red Velvet Cake War," which The Penfield Players will stage as its spring comedy. In the deep-Texas small town of Sweetgum, three Verdeen cousins — Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmy — are dead-set on throwing their family reunion, even as things spin out of control around them. Gaynelle, who recently crashed her minivan through the bedroom of her husband's girlfriend's doublewide, is on the verge of a giant meltdown. Peaches is debating having her long-absent husband declared dead. And Jimmy is trying to outmaneuver a neighbor for the affections of the town's recent widower. To top it off, there's now a high-stakes wager made to see who can bake the greatest red velvet cake. Directed by Jerry Argetsinger.

The Penfield Players stages "Red Velvet Cake War" Friday, April 28, through Saturday, May 13, at the Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; matinee on Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m. $12 in advance; $15 at the door. 340-8655; penfieldplayers.org.