THEATER | "Ripcord" 

The Hourglass Play Reading Series continues its 2016-17 season with "Ripcord," a recent work by Pulitzer-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. In the play, the difficult Abby believes she has the prime set up in her sunny room on an upper floor at the Bristol Place Assisted Living Facility. But when she's forced to share her room with a new arrival, Marilyn, a battle of wills begins and, of course, quickly gets out of hand as Abby tries to get rid of the optimistic woman any way she can. While "Ripcord" is on its surface a comedy, the work gradually explores heavier material, like domestic violence, family estrangement, and fulfillment in the golden years. Manhattan Theatre Club produced the "Ripcord" world premiere in 2015. Directed by P. Gibson Ralph, the Hourglass reading will feature Sandi Henschel, Barbara Lobb, Greg Ludek, Lynne Sanchez-Fries, Jeff Moon, Jeremy Sacharan, and Marcy Gamzon.

The Hourglass Play Reading Series will present "Ripcord" on Saturday, December 17, at Blackfriars Theatre, 795 East Main Street. 2 p.m. Free admission; donations accepted. hourglassplays.org.