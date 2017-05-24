THEATER | 'The Belle of Amherst' 

"Success is counted sweetest/By those who ne'er succeed," wrote Emily Dickinson in an early poem. Among the more successful interpretations of the enigmatic life, work, and personality of this great American poet is William Luce's 1976 play "The Belle of Amherst," which won a Tony Award for its star, the late Julie Harris. A 1990 Rochester production of "The Belle of Amherst" also won local, national, and international honors for Vickie Casarett, its leading performer — in fact, its only performer, playing not only Emily Dickinson but also 14 other characters. This beloved Rochester actor is still very much around and still giving memorable portrayals, most recently in the Irish Players' "Philadelphia, Here I Come!" This weekend, after 27 years, Casarett embarks upon a reprise of her tour de force interpretation of Emily Dickinson, and it still sounds like a perfect match of actress and material. "The Belle of Amherst" also returns to the Cobblestone Arts Center, the site of its successful original run, staged by its original director, Michael H. Arve.

Cobblestone Arts Center presents "The Belle of Amherst" May 25-26, June 15-17, and June 22-24 at 7 p.m. and May 27-28, June 18, and June 25 at 2 p.m. at Cobblestone Arts center, 1622 RT-332, Farmington. $20, includes reception. 398-0220; cobblestoneartscenter.com.