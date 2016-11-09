THEATER | "The Boys Next Door" 

Intellectual and developmental disabilities are no laughing matter, but in Tom Griffin's 1986 play, "The Boys Next Door," the subject is explored in a humorous, touching take onstage. The story follows four young men with disabilities who live in a communal home supervised by a burnt out young social worker. Throughout the course of the play, the characters undergo a life-altering two months. The show, which is presented in partnership with the Arc of Monroe County, is the second in Blackfriars Theatre's 2016-17 season (following "Assassins") and directed by Patricia Lewis Browne.

"The Boys Next Door" continues through Sunday, November 13, at Blackfriars Theatre, 795 East Main Street. Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. $20-$40 (discounts available for students and seniors). Ticket sales from the matinee on Saturday, November 12 will benefit the Arc of Monroe, which assists more than 1,700 local individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities. To purchase, call 454-1260, or visit blackfriars.org.