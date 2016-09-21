Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

September 21, 2016 Arts & Entertainment

THEATER | "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" 

Following a two-year run on Broadway, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" is about to launch its first US tour from right here in Rochester. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, "Curious Incident" focuses on Christopher Boone — an exceptionally intelligent 15-year-old boy who is "ill-equipped to interpret everyday life" — as he investigates the murder of his neighbor's dog. English playwright Simon Stephens adapted Haddon's book, turning it from a first-person telling into a play-within-a-play that uses clever effects to help the audience look into Christopher's mind. "Curious Incident" premiered in London's West End in 2012, and opened on Broadway in 2014 — where it won several Tony Awards in 2015, including for Best Play. Along with being the start of the show's US tour, "Curious Incident" is also the first in Rochester Broadway Theatre League's 2016-17 season. Look for City's review of the production online Wednesday, September 28, at rochestercitynewspaper.com.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" will be on stage Tuesday, September 27, through Sunday, October 2, at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre, 885 East Main Street. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50. 222-5000; rbtl.org; curiousonbroadway.com.

