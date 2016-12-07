THEATER | The Hornets' Nest Series 

Along with being a staff writer for the Netflix series "Narcos," Martin Zimmerman is an award-winning, multi-ethnic, bilingual playwright. His work is largely current issue-based, making it a perfect match for The Hornets' Nest, Geva Theatre Center's annual script-in-hand series that investigates "the most challenging and controversial ethical dilemmas of our time." Zimmerman's recent work, "On the Exhale," which centers around a college professor who fears being shot by a disgruntled student and campaigns for stronger gun regulation, will be the first play featured in the 2016-17 series.

Other Hornets' Nest productions include "The Christians," a Humana Festival of New American Plays and off-Broadway hit by Lucas Hnath, on March 20, 2017, and "Black and Blue" by Sean Lewis on May 8, 2017. "On the Exhale" will be performed Monday, December 12, at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Boulevard. Tickets are free but limited to two per person and reservations are recommended. To reserve tickets, visit gevatheatre.org or call 232-4382.