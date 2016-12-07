Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

December 07, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

THEATER | The Hornets' Nest Series 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY RENEE VEINSKY
  • Photo by Renee Veinsky

Along with being a staff writer for the Netflix series "Narcos," Martin Zimmerman is an award-winning, multi-ethnic, bilingual playwright. His work is largely current issue-based, making it a perfect match for The Hornets' Nest, Geva Theatre Center's annual script-in-hand series that investigates "the most challenging and controversial ethical dilemmas of our time." Zimmerman's recent work, "On the Exhale," which centers around a college professor who fears being shot by a disgruntled student and campaigns for stronger gun regulation, will be the first play featured in the 2016-17 series.

Other Hornets' Nest productions include "The Christians," a Humana Festival of New American Plays and off-Broadway hit by Lucas Hnath, on March 20, 2017, and "Black and Blue" by Sean Lewis on May 8, 2017. "On the Exhale" will be performed Monday, December 12, at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Boulevard. Tickets are free but limited to two per person and reservations are recommended. To reserve tickets, visit gevatheatre.org or call 232-4382.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Leah Stacy

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Leah Stacy

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.