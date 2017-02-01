THEATER | "The Lake Effect" 

Geva Theatre Center continues its Fielding Stage series with Rajiv Joseph's drama "The Lake Effect." Set in Cleveland, Ohio, this one-set, three-character show tells the story of Priya, a self-made man who receives word that his father is ill and must now travel home to a family he's withdrawn from. In an effort to rekindle their estranged relationship, he meets his sister, Vijay, in their father's restaurant on the night of a fierce snowstorm. When Priya is confronted by a stranger, a regular customer and supposed close friend of his father's, the siblings realize they may have not known their father as well as they thought they had. Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadah.

"The Lake Effect" begins previews Thursday, February 2, opens Saturday, February 4, and runs through February 19 at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Boulevard. Tickets start at $35. Call 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for specific dates and showtimes.