THEATER | "The Last Romance" 

If you would like to start your theatergoing year with the stage equivalent of tasty comfort food skillfully prepared, we recommend the Basement Players' "The Last Romance," presented this weekend at MuCCC. The play, by Tony Award-winning writer Joe DiPietro, has an honest title: it's a bittersweet comedy about love between Ralph, an 80-year-old opera-loving gentleman, and Carol, a reticent widow who is 77 — with the man's disapproving sister, Rose, adding some spice to the familiar recipe. "Two people fall in love, but life gets in the way," as Ralph describes the basic plot of the play. The chefs for this production are three of Rochester's most experienced theater-makers, Michael Arve playing the gentleman; Denise Bartalo as the widow; and Diane Chevron as Rose. All directed by Peter Fekete.

The Basement Players present "The Last Romance" on Thursday, January 12, through Saturday, January 14, at MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. 7:30 p.m. each night; additional 2 p.m. on Saturday. $18 (general) and $15 (students and seniors) in advance; $20 and $18 at the door. 234-1254; muccc.org.