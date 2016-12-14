THEATER | "The Marvelous Wonderettes" 

In a tribute to the songleader squads of the 1950's and 60's, "The Marvelous Wonderettes" uses the biggest hits of those decades — including "Mr. Sandman," "Lollipop," "Heatwave," "Son of a Preacher Man," and more — to tell the story of big dreams and big crinoline skirts. In the first act of the jukebox musical, four Springfield High School students in 1958, Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, step in last minute to perform for their school's senior prom. Ten years later, in act two, the four women reconnect at a school reunion and recount the highs and lows of their life post-high school. Created by Roger Bean, the Geva Theatre Center production of "The Marvelous Wonderettes" is directed by Melissa Rain Anderson (who recently directed Geva's season-opener, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum"), with musical direction by Don Kot.

"The Marvelous Wonderettes" is currently onstage through December 24, at Geva Theatre Center's Fielding Stage (75 Woodbury Boulevard). Tickets start at $40. For specific dates and show times, call 232-4382, or visit gevatheatre.org.