THEATER | "The Norwegians" 

It sounds like a long shot, but hiring Norwegian hit men to get rid of an ex-boyfriend might just result in new love. In C. Denby Swanson's dark comedy, "The Norwegians," two Southerners, Olive (Lynne Sanchez-Fries) and Betty (Gretchen Woodworth), find the perfect pair of Scandinavian gangsters, Gus (Tom Bigongiari) and Tor (James Heath), to kill Olive's ex. And of course that leaves room for Gus to make a move on Olive. But what happens when Betty hires Swiss hitmen to go after her ex-lover, Gus? Directed by David C. Woodworth.

"The Norwegians" will be on stage Friday, February 10, through Sunday, February 12, and again Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, at Black Sheep Theatre, 274 North Goodman Street (Village Gate, third floor). 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. $12, advance; $15 at the door. 861-4816; blacksheeptheatre.org.