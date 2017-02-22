THEATER | "The Sound of Music" 

One of the most successful musicals ever — not to mention one of the most iconic films — Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music" has been revived for a new production by Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien, bringing Maria and the von Trapp family back to life. This tour features Charlotte Maltby as Maria, Ben Davis as Georg von Trapp, and a talented cast of actors performing those quintessential songs — such as "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," and "Edelweiss" — that have made the show and its sweet story such a hit.

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League will present "The Sound of Music" on Tuesday, February 28, through Sunday, March 5, at the Auditorium Theatre, 885 East Main Street. Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $37.50-$82.50. For tickets and more information, call 222-5000 or visit rbtl.org.