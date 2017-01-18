Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 18, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

THEATER | "The Taming" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JUSTIN RIELLY
  • Photo by Justin Rielly

Need help coping with the impending inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump? Me too. Fortunately, Aspie Works has us covered with a one-night-only reading on Thursday of "The Taming" by Lauren Gunderson. Billed as a political satire, the all-female play tells the story of a Miss America pageant contestant eyeing political office with the help of a progressive blogger and the aide to a conservative senator. Using Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" as a point of departure, Gunderson's play addresses issues of polarizing political rhetoric, feminism, and American history. Featuring performances by Kayleigh Barclay, Amanda McFaul, Jacqueline Moe, and Katharine Sanford, the event is also a fundraiser. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Women's Foundation of Genesee Valley, which helps to instill economic self-reliance in women and their families.

"The Taming" will be performed on Thursday, January 19, at MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $5. 866-811-4111; muccc.org; thetamingplay.tumblr.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.