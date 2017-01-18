THEATER | "The Taming" 

Need help coping with the impending inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump? Me too. Fortunately, Aspie Works has us covered with a one-night-only reading on Thursday of "The Taming" by Lauren Gunderson. Billed as a political satire, the all-female play tells the story of a Miss America pageant contestant eyeing political office with the help of a progressive blogger and the aide to a conservative senator. Using Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" as a point of departure, Gunderson's play addresses issues of polarizing political rhetoric, feminism, and American history. Featuring performances by Kayleigh Barclay, Amanda McFaul, Jacqueline Moe, and Katharine Sanford, the event is also a fundraiser. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Women's Foundation of Genesee Valley, which helps to instill economic self-reliance in women and their families.

"The Taming" will be performed on Thursday, January 19, at MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $5. 866-811-4111; muccc.org; thetamingplay.tumblr.com.