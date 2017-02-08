THEATER | "The Whale" 

In Samuel Hunter's play "The Whale," a morbidly obese, reclusive man living in rural Idaho is on a slow descent of self-destruction as he eats himself to death. But as he begins to prepare for the inevitable, he reaches out to his estranged teenaged daughter in an effort to mend fences and finds he may have another chance at redemption. Directed by Roger Gans, Out of Pocket Productions is currently staging "The Whale" at MuCCC, with Patrick White, Jamie Tyrrell, Shawn Gray, Katie Kreutter, and Nancy Berg. A 2013 winner of a Lucille Lortel Award for Best Play, a Drama Desk Special Award, and a GLAAD Media Award, "The Whale" has been regularly praised for its big heart and sensitivity.

"The Whale" continues Thursday, February 9, through Saturday, February 11, at MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $18 (general) and $13 (students/seniors); $20 and $15 at the door. 866-811-4111; muccc.org.